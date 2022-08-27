Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,922 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,168 shares of company stock worth $18,709,692. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CF opened at $118.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

