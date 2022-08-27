Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,796 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in US Foods by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in US Foods by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,762 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,827,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,664,000 after purchasing an additional 323,686 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in US Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,908,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,434,000 after purchasing an additional 381,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,290,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,605,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $39.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King increased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on US Foods to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

