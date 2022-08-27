Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,056 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,750,000 after acquiring an additional 575,715 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,812,000 after acquiring an additional 304,922 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,015,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,961,000 after acquiring an additional 266,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,659,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 149,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 140,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE AWI opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

