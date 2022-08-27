Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.96 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 631,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,051 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 399,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 871,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,811,000 after purchasing an additional 106,321 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:JPM opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.
JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
