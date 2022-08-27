Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,561 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 549,106 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $76,365,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.83. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Stories

