Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 31.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.52 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

