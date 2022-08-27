Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 620.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,976 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $28.01 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,861. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

