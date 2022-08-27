Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 13,873 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Public Storage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of PSA stock opened at $344.52 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.88 and a 200-day moving average of $346.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

