Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 1,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $117.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.50. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.34. monday.com had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNDY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

