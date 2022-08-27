BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZWU stock opened at C$12.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.07. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a one year low of C$12.14 and a one year high of C$13.88.

