BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:ZEB opened at C$35.25 on Friday. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a one year low of C$32.78 and a one year high of C$43.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.68.

