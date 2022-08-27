BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF stock opened at 27.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 26.50. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of 23.67 and a 52 week high of 27.71.

