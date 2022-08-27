BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (ZUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZUT opened at 27.47 on Friday. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of 23.67 and a 12-month high of 27.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 26.50.

