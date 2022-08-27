Bonfida Price Down 9.9% This Week (FIDA)

Bonfida (FIDA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $18.65 million and $2.88 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00828108 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bonfida Profile
Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com.
Buying and Selling Bonfida
Receive News & Updates for Bonfida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonfida and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.