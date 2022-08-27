Bounty0x Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (BNTY)

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $190,724.68 and $15,228.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004000 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00128597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085920 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bounty0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

