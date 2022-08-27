Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 651.1% from the July 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bouygues Price Performance

BOUYY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. 1,107,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Bouygues Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

