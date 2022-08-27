BP (LON:BP) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BP. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price (up from GBX 490 ($5.92)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 472 ($5.70) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 520.29 ($6.29).

BP stock opened at GBX 457.80 ($5.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 291.30 ($3.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 459.85 ($5.56). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 401.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 398.96. The stock has a market cap of £86.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.17%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 82 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £367.36 ($443.89). In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £317.25 ($383.34). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £367.36 ($443.89). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,255 shares of company stock worth $8,226,387.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

