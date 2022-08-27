BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,149,100 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the July 31st total of 2,193,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.6 days.

BrainChip Stock Down 3.6 %

BRCHF stock traded down 0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.66. 69,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.76. BrainChip has a 52 week low of 0.26 and a 52 week high of 1.82.

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications; and Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor.

