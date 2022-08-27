BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,149,100 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the July 31st total of 2,193,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.6 days.
BrainChip Stock Down 3.6 %
BRCHF stock traded down 0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.66. 69,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.76. BrainChip has a 52 week low of 0.26 and a 52 week high of 1.82.
BrainChip Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrainChip (BRCHF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.