Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $4.18. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 192,974 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $142.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

