BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.72.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

