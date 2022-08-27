Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Roger E. Kahn Acquires 12,527 Shares

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 12,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $20,043.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,082 shares in the company, valued at $819,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.48. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

