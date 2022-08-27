Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Short Interest Update

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the July 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRUG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 106,395,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,495. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRUG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 289,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 82,860 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.