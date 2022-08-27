Bright Union Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,470.00 (BRIGHT)

Bright Union (BRIGHT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Bright Union coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bright Union has a market cap of $316,268.33 and $13,470.00 worth of Bright Union was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bright Union has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00830879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Bright Union
Bright Union’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bright Union Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Bright Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bright Union and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.