Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT at $91.00

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.88.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Insider Activity at AeroVironment
In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment
AeroVironment Stock Performance
AVAV opened at $97.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.53 and a beta of 0.50.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.