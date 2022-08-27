Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT at $91.00

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AVAV opened at $97.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.53 and a beta of 0.50.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

