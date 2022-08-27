Brokerages Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Price Target at $19.57

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOJCY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($17.65) to €18.50 ($18.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. AlphaValue cut shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Danske raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

