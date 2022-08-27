Brokerages Set Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Target Price at $68.80

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCOTF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scout24 from €61.00 ($62.24) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded Scout24 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scout24 from €75.00 ($76.53) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Scout24 from €76.00 ($77.55) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Scout24 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Friday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

