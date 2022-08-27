Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) PT at $744.67

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $744.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGPYY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.13) to GBX 733 ($8.86) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 835 ($10.09) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The Sage Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

