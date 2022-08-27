Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Burlington Stores updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.30 EPS.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.81. 1,968,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.13. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $318.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Burlington Stores

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.63.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

