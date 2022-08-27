Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Down 94.3% in August

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the July 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,786,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Buyer Group International Price Performance
Buyer Group International stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,954. Buyer Group International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.01.
About Buyer Group International
