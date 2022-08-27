Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Down 94.3% in August

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the July 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,786,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,954. Buyer Group International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.01.

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

