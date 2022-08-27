BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BW LPG Price Performance

Shares of BWLLY stock remained flat at $8.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

