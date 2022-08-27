Bytecoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,067.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $28,067.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00722024 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

