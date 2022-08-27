Bytom Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $17.63 million and approximately $76.39 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00025664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00264229 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001013 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000928 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,766,113,425 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

