Cable One, Inc. (CABO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.85 on September 16th

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.85 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75.
Cable One has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cable One has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cable One to earn $58.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.
Cable One Stock Performance
Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,192.46 on Friday. Cable One has a one year low of $1,049.81 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,333.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,351.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,745.83.
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
