Cable One, Inc. (CABO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.85 on September 16th

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.85 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75.

Cable One has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cable One has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cable One to earn $58.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,192.46 on Friday. Cable One has a one year low of $1,049.81 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,333.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,351.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 936 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,745.83.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.