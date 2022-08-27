Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,300 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the July 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of CDRE traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.83. 92,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.29 million and a P/E ratio of -107.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Cadre has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.56 million. Cadre had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. Cadre’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cadre by 3,483.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after buying an additional 311,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.