Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the July 31st total of 425,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 76.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

CHI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. 172,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

