Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

NYSE CAL opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $979,402.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,967,430.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,449. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

