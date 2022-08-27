Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 million-$76.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.93 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.89 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,722. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $527.42 million, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $38.67.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Cambium Networks's revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

