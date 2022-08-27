Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 142,557 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,557 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Silver Trust worth $15,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $10,116,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,659.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 452,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 426,661 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 357,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 312,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 459,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 298,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,850,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

SLV stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

