Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,283 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after buying an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $207,038,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 42,742.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 383,403 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $379.38 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

