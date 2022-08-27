Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $17.83 Million Position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,330 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $17,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,649,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,629,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

