Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 686,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $25,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,736 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,185 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.67 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.