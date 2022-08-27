Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,941 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.84% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $45.73 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $51.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

