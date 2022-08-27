Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 112,026 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 565,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,026 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $18,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,196,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 79,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,678 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

