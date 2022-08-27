Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 265,161 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,161 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,463,000 after acquiring an additional 607,845 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,978,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,263.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 422,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 391,063 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL opened at $27.89 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

