Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 90,188 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,188 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $19,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY stock opened at $137.12 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $176.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.00.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.