Cambridge Trust Co. Has $333,000 Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in FMC by 7.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FMC by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,908,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $113.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.42 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average is $118.42.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

