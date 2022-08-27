Cambridge Trust Co. Has $390,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of STT stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

