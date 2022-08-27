Cambridge Trust Co. Has $547,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,733,000 after purchasing an additional 219,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after purchasing an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,833,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,529,000 after purchasing an additional 218,068 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Shares of PEG opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.20%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

