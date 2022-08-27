Cambridge Trust Co. Has $657,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $166.84 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.29 and a 200-day moving average of $171.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

