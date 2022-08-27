Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 905.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $144.58 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.75.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

